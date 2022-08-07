Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 20,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $433.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.99 and a 200 day moving average of $427.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

