BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,835 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

