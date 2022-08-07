BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS NEAR opened at $49.25 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.