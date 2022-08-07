Block (NYSE:SQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. Block has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,055 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Block stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

