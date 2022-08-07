Block (NYSE:SQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. Block has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,055 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
