Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $9.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005242 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,917,933 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

