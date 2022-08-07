BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 247,608 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.