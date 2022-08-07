BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
