Bob’s Repair (BOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $765,165.07

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $765,165.07 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

