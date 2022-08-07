BOLT (BOLT) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOLT (BOLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $190,900.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004346 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067760 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

