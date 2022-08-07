Bonfida (FIDA) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.65 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00633518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bonfida Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
