Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 3.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,932.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

