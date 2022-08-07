Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $40.94 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

