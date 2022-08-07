BP’s (BP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 530 ($6.49) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.78) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.00)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 509.57 ($6.24).

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 411.15 ($5.04) on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The firm has a market cap of £78.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 401.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.27.

BP Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.78%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($382.12). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($382.12). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £379.26 ($464.72). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,257 shares of company stock worth $8,225,847.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

