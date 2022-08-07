Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 815.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,106 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 64,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 138,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

