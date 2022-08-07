Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.0% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $551.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

