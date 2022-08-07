Brooktree Capital Management Acquires New Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $46,260 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $494.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

