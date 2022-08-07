Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 12,812 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Primerica worth $38,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

