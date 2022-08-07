Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 81,166 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 694,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $62,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 69,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,299,808.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,299,808.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.