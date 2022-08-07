Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $58,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

