Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $55,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,666,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,935,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,080,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,948,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,673. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMI opened at $271.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.94. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

