Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of John Bean Technologies worth $53,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 270,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,031,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 84,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

