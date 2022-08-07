Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.94% of La-Z-Boy worth $45,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 129.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,485 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,463,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $2,704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Friday, June 24th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

