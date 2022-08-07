Brown Advisory Inc. Has $43.68 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,378 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Phreesia worth $43,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,964 shares of company stock valued at $295,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.26 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.