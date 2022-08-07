Brown Advisory Inc. Has $52.80 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227,432 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.28% of Envestnet worth $52,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Envestnet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ENV opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

