Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $41,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,253,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,147,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 368,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flowserve by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.1 %

FLS stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

