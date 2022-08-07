Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 5,283 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,007.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $354,000. Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,285,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $368.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.