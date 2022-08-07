Bruni J V & Co. Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 3.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $281.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.69.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.79.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

