Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $30.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 3.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.