Bruni J V & Co. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 2.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SPG opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.