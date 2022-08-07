Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 11,670 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Radian Group comprises about 6.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $48,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 119,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,132,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radian Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 56.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

