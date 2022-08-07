Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 31,262 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,262 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

