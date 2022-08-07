Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0127 on Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and $667,469.00 worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00265957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,763,740,725 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.