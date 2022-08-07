CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $3.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.48) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.04) to €3.75 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.33) to €4.50 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

CaixaBank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

