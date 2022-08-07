Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $3,172.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.27 or 0.07356096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00164037 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

