Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. 219,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,509. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

