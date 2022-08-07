Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.30 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.46-0.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.56.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,509. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $511.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

