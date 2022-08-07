Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.81

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $20.42. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

