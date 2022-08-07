Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,090,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

