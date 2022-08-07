Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $72.34. 2,549,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,623. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.