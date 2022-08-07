Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,163,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,626,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,868,000 after buying an additional 85,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.48. 4,593,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

