Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.