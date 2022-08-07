Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 82,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,233,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,744. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

