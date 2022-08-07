Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.61 Million Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Custom Truck One Source comprises 2.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 160,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 186,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,253. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

