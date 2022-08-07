Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 392,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 110.70%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

