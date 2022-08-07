Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,548 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFM remained flat at $204.00 during trading on Friday. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,600. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.82 and a 12 month high of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.05.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

