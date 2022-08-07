Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $9,414,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

