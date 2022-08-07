Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

