Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.70.

CPX opened at C$49.33 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,808 over the last ninety days.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

