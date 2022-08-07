CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSTR. Raymond James lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

