CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $466.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

