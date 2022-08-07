Cardano One Day Volume Tops $454.28 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $18.18 billion and $454.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00120631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00287145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00038330 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

